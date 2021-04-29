Argentina Rejects Military Exercise in Malvinas Islands

The Argentine Foreign Ministry recalled that it protested to the U.K. government beforehand, on April 6, and it had notified the incident to the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the International Maritime Organization.

The Argentinian government rejected on Thursday the latest military exercises carried out by the U.K. in the Malvinas Islands. This after the U.K. launched missiles between April 26 and 28.

"These maneuvers constitute an unjustified show of force and again ignore the calls of the numerous resolutions of the United Nations and other international organizations, which urge both Argentina and the United Kingdom to resume negotiations, to find a solution, the peaceful and definitive solution to the sovereignty dispute that involves both countries in the Question of the Malvinas Islands," the government said in a statement.

La República Argentina rechaza nuevos lanzamientos de misiles realizados por el Reino Unido, entre el 26 y el 28 de abril, desde las Islas Malvinas, territorio argentino ilegítimamente ocupado.



"The Argentine Republic rejects new missile launches carried out by the United Kingdom, between April 26 and 28, from the Malvinas Islands, Argentine territory illegitimately occupied."

"The Argentine Government has also remarked that the persistence of the United Kingdom in carrying out military exercises in the South Atlantic specifically contravenes resolution 31/49 of the United Nations General Assembly and holds the Government of the United Kingdom responsible for any damage derived from this. new act violating the Resolution," the government added.