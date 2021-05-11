Argentina Trials Wife of Late Ex-Lawmaker For Child Abuse

When victims discovered they had been abused by the same people, they started a lawsuit together and created an NGO to investigate child abuse.

Two Argentine women filed a lawsuit against a former legislator and his wife accusing them of having sexually abused them when they were children.

Last week, Rosalia Alvarado and Belen Duet filed a complaint against Noemi Alvarado and her late husband Daniel Pacce. They claim that the couple sexually abused them when they were 3 and 6 years old back in the 70s and 80s.

This is the oldest case to come to trial, and it was possible thanks to the 'Respect for the Times of the Victims' Law, which was sanctioned in 2015.

Alvarado and Duet met as adults. When they discovered they had been abused by the same people, they started a judicial process together and created "Finally, Justice," an NGO that investigates child abuse and helps victims.

Given that Pacce died in 2018, his wife will be the only one on trial. On Monday, she attended court to give her first testimony and denied all the charges. This 80-year-old lady, however, is accused of abuse and corruption of minors. "Noemi was involved in the crime. Without her, the abuses could not have taken place. I remember her at the scene," Rosalia said about her aunt. The trial will continue on Thursday with the testimony of the survivors and over twenty witnesses. Next week, judicial authorities will define dates for the final verdict.