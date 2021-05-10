Argentina Addresses IMF Debt Restructuring With Europe

The South American nation must pay over US$40 billion in the coming three years, a situation that has led President Fernandez to declare the debt unpayable.

On Sunday, Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez arrived in Portugal to begin an official tour in Europe to seek support for debt restructuring with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He was received by Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa at the Belem's National Palace. The Argentinean delegation will hold meetings with Prime Minister Antonio Costa this Monday.

The presidential tour also includes talks with Spain's King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at the La Moncloa Palace in Madrid and France's President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

On Thursday, Fernandez will have working meetings with Italy's President Sergio Mattarella and the President of the Council of Ministers Mario Draghi. He will also pay a visit to Pope Francis.

Our #Latam Weekly for Feb. 8–19 looks at sovereign debt sustainability in the region after 2020's #COVID19 fiscal support, updates our forecasts, and anticipates a central bank meeting this week in #Mexico and #Peru. Full report: https://t.co/j0n4vxVVDb pic.twitter.com/4YKLjjsJ8q — Scotiabank Economics (@ScotiaEconomics) February 9, 2021

Argentina seeks to eliminate IMF interest rate surcharges due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to move forward on "a refinancing" of a US$2.4 billion debt bond maturing this month with the Paris Club.

The South American nation must pay the IMF US$3.5 billion this year, another US$18 billion in 2022, and US$19 billion in 2023 as part of a US$57 billion program subscribed during the Mauricio Macri administration (2015-2019).

"The foreign debt we inherited, in the terms in which it is, is unpayable... The issue is not not to pay but that we can obtain an agreement that allows us to sustain our development and growth economic plan without forgetting that 40 percent of the population is poor," Fernandez said earlier this year.

