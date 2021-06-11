    • Live
Argentina Passes Bill for Labor Inclusion of LGTBIQ People

  • Citizens demand approval of the law on access to employment for LGTBIQ people, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Jun. 9, 2021.

    Citizens demand approval of the law on access to employment for LGTBIQ people, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Jun. 9, 2021. | Photo: Twitter/ @PresentesLGBT

Published 11 June 2021 (2 hours 39 minutes ago)
Opinion

At public companies and institutions, transvestites, transsexuals, and transgender people must represent at least 1 percent of the workforce. 

Argentina's Lower Chamber on Friday approved the labor inclusion bill for trans, transvestite, and transgender people in public posts. 

The new law orders ministries and public companies to employ transvestites, transsexuals, and transgender people, who must represent at least 1 percent of their workforce. 

State agencies must also raise awareness on gender and sexual diversity in workplaces to allow full integration of these people. 

The National Bank was allowed to open credit accounts at preferential rates for financing economic and social projects aimed at the LGTBIQ population. 

The "Diana Sacayan - Lohana Berkins" bill was sanctioned with 207 favorable votes, 11 negative votes, and seven abstentions. The Senate must now open a debate. 

"When we talk about the trans collective in Argentina and the world, we are talking about a collective, which is perhaps the one in the greatest situation of violation of rights," lawmaker Brenda Austin said.

Social activist Thiago Galvan described the bill as "historical", highlighting that it represented a pall of hope for trans people whose rights were legitimized. 

Telam - Clarin
by teleSUR/ eh-JF
