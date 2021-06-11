Argentina Passes Bill for Labor Inclusion of LGTBIQ People

At public companies and institutions, transvestites, transsexuals, and transgender people must represent at least 1 percent of the workforce.

Argentina's Lower Chamber on Friday approved the labor inclusion bill for trans, transvestite, and transgender people in public posts.

The new law orders ministries and public companies to employ transvestites, transsexuals, and transgender people, who must represent at least 1 percent of their workforce.

State agencies must also raise awareness on gender and sexual diversity in workplaces to allow full integration of these people.

The National Bank was allowed to open credit accounts at preferential rates for financing economic and social projects aimed at the LGTBIQ population.

It is pride month and I would like to share these photos of Karina Urbina, a trans activist who was also part of the first LGBTQ March in Argentina in June 1992. pic.twitter.com/xdbfUNKNtU — transphobe struggle tweets (@transphobetwt) June 4, 2021

The "Diana Sacayan - Lohana Berkins" bill was sanctioned with 207 favorable votes, 11 negative votes, and seven abstentions. The Senate must now open a debate.

"When we talk about the trans collective in Argentina and the world, we are talking about a collective, which is perhaps the one in the greatest situation of violation of rights," lawmaker Brenda Austin said.

Social activist Thiago Galvan described the bill as "historical", highlighting that it represented a pall of hope for trans people whose rights were legitimized.