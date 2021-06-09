Alberto Fernandez Meets His Spanish Counterpart Pedro Sanchez

Sánchez ratified his absolute support to Argentina in the negotiations of the debt contracted with the IMF.

The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sanchez, expressed his support to Argentina in the debt negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after meeting in Buenos Aires on Wednesday with President Alberto Fernandez on an official visit to the South American nation.

"Clearly Spain is always going to be on Argentina's side in its talks with the International Monetary Fund and the Paris Club, the support is absolute and total," Sanchez said at a press conference at the Bicentennial Museum as part of the Argentina-Spain Business Forum.

"All our support and intelligence is going to be used so that we can, from the multilateral point of view, give an answer to the recovery, to the injection of public resources to countries such as Argentina and the Latin American region," said Sánchez.

He also pointed out that "the best economic policy is to accelerate the vaccination process in our societies." He also emphasized that he will strengthen investment in Argentina, especially in the SME sector.

For his part, Fernández thanked that "Spain has always been at Argentina's side" in the negotiations with multilateral credit organizations and also in the context of the pandemic.

��“Lo que necesitamos es un compromiso para que la vacuna sea un bien global, y que la tecnología pueda ser transferida a diferentes países para que la producción se acelere y pueda llegar a todos”. El presidente @alferdez en conferencia de prensa junto al presidente de España. pic.twitter.com/IwoNed8FYi — Alberto Fernández Prensa (@alferdezprensa) June 9, 2021

""What we need is a commitment to make the vaccine a global good, and that the technology can be transferred to different countries so that production can be accelerated and can reach everyone." President @alferdez at a press conference with the president of Spain."

He also noted "with concern that 90 percent of the vaccines are in the hands of 10 percent" of the countries and reiterated the need for antiviral vaccines to be "a global good" to put an end to the "great inequity" in the distribution of doses.

Sanchez arrived Tuesday night in the South American nation for a 24-hour official visit along with members of his government and a business delegation to outline strategic bilateral relations.

The visit takes place a few days after the Argentine president was in Madrid, as part of a tour of Europe seeking support for the negotiation of the $44,000,000,000,000 doubt with the IMF contracted for loans during the government of former President Mauricio Macri.