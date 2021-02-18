Argentines Urge an End to Sexist Violence

During a protest in Buenos Aires, dozens of young women lay naked and covered with clear plastic, representing femicide victims.

Thousands of citizens on Tuesday gathered in front of Argentina's Judiciary headquarters in Buenos Aires to demand President Alberto Fernandez's government measures against sexist violence and femicides in the country.

With the slogans "I want to live without fear" and "I kept quiet until I saw myself dead" gender activists also demanded justice for Ursula Bahillo, 18, who was murdered by her policeman ex-boyfriend in Buenos Aires.

Ursula's mother took part in the protest carrying a sign that read, "She denounced the man several times, but Justice gave her no attention."

"Authorities can do more in the fight against gender-based violence. We will continue in the streets until justice is done," lawmaker Silvia Lospennato said, recalling that in Argentina one woman is killed by a man every 29 hours.

In #Argentina thousands of women and allies marched in Buenos Aires to demand justice and an end to impunity in femicide cases after the murder of 18-year-old Ursula Bahillo who was stabbed to death by her former boyfriend.

During the protest, women held banners that read, "I don't want to feel brave when I go out, I want to feel free," " We are getting killed," and "How many women will be gone tomorrow?"

Dozens of young women also lay naked and covered with clear plastic, representing femicide victims, with a sign that read, "From January 1 to December 30, 2020, 298 women were murdered by men."

"Ursula was afraid of getting killed. She asked for help and accused him. Now she is gone. Her story is not extraordinary, it is painfully common," 'Not One Less' movement stated, as it urged a feminist judicial reform in the country.