Argentina: Farmers Demand Increase in Corn Exports

Argentina's agricultural sector coalition Coordination Table (CT) ratified Monday a nationwide strike to reject what they consider as an "interventionism" by President Alberto Fernandez's administration in the grain market's dynamics.

Argentina's Rural Society (SRA), the Agricultural Federation, and the Rural Confederations (CRA) called for the strike that was not supported this time by the Agricultural Confederation (Coninagro).

The Coordination Table claimed that the government used domestic corn prices as a justification for the limitations imposed on corn exports.

On Monday, rural workers' demonstrations were seen in Pergamino, Jesus Maria, and Bell Ville.

The Argentinian government have suspended corn exports until March. They believe that this will reduce local corn pricing.



In December, the Agriculture Ministry announced the temporary suspension of corn exports until March in order to ensure supply for domestic consumption.

On Monday, the suspension was provisionally lifted but exports cannot exceed 30,000 tons per day. It was also agreed to work on proposals to decouple international prices from domestic prices.

The agricultural sector accounts for nearly 10 percent of Argentina's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and 60 percent of its exports.