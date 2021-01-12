    • Live
News > Argentina

Argentina: Farmers Demand Increase in Corn Exports
    A worker defoliates corn, Argentina, 2020. | Photo: Twitter/ @shanghai2188

Published 12 January 2021
In December, authorities announced the temporary suspension of corn exports to ensure supply for domestic consumption.

Argentina's agricultural sector coalition Coordination Table (CT) ratified Monday a nationwide strike to reject what they consider as an "interventionism" by President Alberto Fernandez's administration in the grain market's dynamics.

Argentina's Rural Society (SRA), the Agricultural Federation, and the Rural Confederations (CRA) called for the strike that was not supported this time by the Agricultural Confederation (Coninagro).

The Coordination Table claimed that the government used domestic corn prices as a justification for the limitations imposed on corn exports.

On Monday, rural workers' demonstrations were seen in Pergamino, Jesus Maria, and Bell Ville.

In December, the Agriculture Ministry announced the temporary suspension of corn exports until March in order to ensure supply for domestic consumption.

On Monday, the suspension was provisionally lifted but exports cannot exceed 30,000 tons per day. It was also agreed to work on proposals to decouple international prices from domestic prices.

The agricultural sector accounts for nearly 10 percent of Argentina's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and 60 percent of its exports.

EFE - Nodal
by teleSUR/ eh- JF
