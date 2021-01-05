Argentina: Felisa Sotelo, A 'Mother of Plaza de Mayo', Died

She fought for thousands of Argentineans who disappeared during the dictatorship (1976-1982).

Argentina's Mothers of Plaza de Mayo movement informed on the death of one of its founders Felisa Sotelo, 82, in City Bell town, in Buenos Aires province.

"We bid her farewell with pain and deep respect. Her perseverance will always remain in our hearts," Health, Ethics, and Human Rights Defense Committee (CODESEDH) stated.

Sotelo, better known as 'Lila,' suffered the kidnappings and disappearances of her husband and one of her children during the last dictatorship (1976-1982).

On October 10, 1977, her husband Ramerio Perez and her son Eduardo Perez were kidnapped and held captive at the Atletico Club, a clandestine detention center. She never saw them again.

And those Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo still campaign fr the lost children over 30,000 went 'missing' Aided abetted and trained by amorals like #Pomepo USA https://t.co/rlX9sWDBKp — Datgirl (@minnievelo) December 26, 2020

Besides dedicating her life to finding her family members, she fought for thousands of Argentineans who disappeared during those seven years of dictatorship. From 1976 to 1982, 30,000 people went missing, according to official sources. In 2017, Sotelo testified in the trial against seven repressors for the crimes committed against 352 victims who were held captive in clandestine detention centers such as Atletico, Banco, and Olimpo. In those centers, repressors tortured and killed what they called "traitors," who were, on many occasions, people not linked to politics. After over 40 years of continuous searching for the disappeared, Mothers of Plaza de Mayo discovered the real identities of 128 of the 500 infants snatched from their parents and given to other families during the dictatorship.