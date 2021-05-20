Argentina Indicts Ordinary Homicide to Maradona's Medical Team

They placed the world-famous soccer player in a helpless and abandonment situation since he experienced agony for at least 12 hours.

In Argentina, the Prosecutor's Office requested to charge ordinary homicide to the medical team of soccer star Diego Maradona, who died in November 2020.

It pointed out that Maradona had a "deficient, inefficient, and indifferent" medical control, which led to his death.

Neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, and four other medical personnel in charge of Maradona's health are accused in the case.

Besides the homicide count, Luque is also indicted for using false private documents. Prosecutors also asked Judge Orlando Diaz to issue a "no exit from the country" order for the defendants.

Investigators pointed out that the medical team placed Maradona in a helpless and abandonment situation since he experienced agony for at least 12 hours.

Maradona died at the age of 60 in Tigre town, where he had arrived two weeks before for rehabilitation for a subdural hematoma operation.

The defendants are summoned to appear in Court as of May 31 to testify for medical malpractice and negligence.