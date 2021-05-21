Argentina To Impose New COVID-19 Restrictions Starting May 22

This South American nation experiences a steady spike in COVID-19 cases, reporting a record number of 35,884 new contagions on Thursday.

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez on Thursday announced new restrictive measures starting on May 22 due to an increase in COVID-19 contagions.

The measures respond to precise health indicators establishing the COVID-19 epidemiological risk in each province. Social, economic, educational, religious, and sports activities will be suspended in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area and other zones under epidemiological alert (over 150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants).

Although circulation will be restricted, essential markets, home delivery, and take-away stores will be allowed to function.

People's mobility will only be permitted in neighborhoods between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., or for specially authorized reasons.

Argentina is facing a new outbreak of COVID-19 cases. Vaccination coverage is still limited (19% vaccinated, 5% fully vaccinated) and the positive rate has climbed above 30% again, indicating a great lack of testing. pic.twitter.com/TIJHvLP4k9 — Edouard Mathieu (@redouad) May 21, 2021

Referring to political and social discomfort with the new rules, Fernandez noted that the country is experiencing the pandemic's worst moment given that health authorities report high COVID-19 tallies on a daily basis.

"No one can be saved by himself. The State is first in charge of taking care of everyone's health," the president recalled, explaining that the measures will be lifted from May 30 to June 11, according to each region's epidemiological indicators.

As of Friday morning, Argentina had reported 3,447,044 COVID-19 cases and 72,699 related deaths.