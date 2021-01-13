Argentina's Government to Enact Safe Abortion Law

As of Thursday, women will be able to end their pregnancy up to the 14th week free of charge and without fear of being penalized.

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez Thursday will enact the Safe, Legal, and Free Abortion Law passed by the Senate on December 30.

The event will take place at the Casa Rosada's Bicentennial Museum at 18h30 local time. It will be attended by representatives of feminist and human rights organizations that have been calling for safe abortion for decades.

The new Voluntary Interruption of Pregnancy Act (IVE) expands women's rights, guarantees their care in the health system, and puts an end to the previous century-old legislation.

As of Thursday, women will be able to end their pregnancy up to the 14th week without fear of being penalized. Public health services will guarantee the procedure free of charge.

Argentina legalized abortion after decades of advocacy from women's rights groups. pic.twitter.com/KP2YA1oFA1 — AJ+ (@ajplus) January 9, 2021

From the Casa Rosada, the President will also enact the Pregnancy and Early Childhood Health Care Act, known as the 1,000 Day Plan. The norm guarantees annual financial aid for each child under three years old, seeking to stimulate the birth rate in the country.

Argentina is one of the first Latin American countries to guarantee safe abortion, along with Cuba, Uruguay, Guyana, and Puerto Rico.

Before Dec. 30, 2020, Argentine women only could end their pregnancies in cases of rape or danger to the mother's life.