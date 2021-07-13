Argentina Denounces Macri's Participation in 2019 Bolivian Coup

Former president Mauricio Macri made available to the U.S.-backed regime 40,000 rounds and 150 grenades to repress social protests.

On Monday, Argentina’s government denounced ex-President Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) for the irregular shipment to Bolivia of weapons and ammunition to repress social protests after the 2019 coup d’etat against Evo Morales.

Macri made available to Jeanine Añez’s regime at least 40,000 AT 12/70 cartridges and 150 grenades. To this purpose, his administration violated the quantities and destination of the items declared in the customs service.

The crimes committed include aggravated smuggling. Among the officials involved are former Customs Director Jorge Davila and ex-Security Minister Patricia Bullrich, who are likely to have a prison sentence of 4 to 12 years.

The irregular shipment also encompassed crimes of embezzlement of public funds and abuse of authority. Regarding this, Justice Minister Martin Soria stated that Argentina’s Penal Code is far too small for Macri and his cabinet.

La Política Exterior #Argentina desde 1983 para acá tuvo en los #DDHH y la defensa del Estado de Derecho una directriz que no varió con los cambios de gobierno.



Sin embargo, con la denuncia presentada hoy por el gobierno de #Bolivia #Macri rompió con esa tradición. #Verguenza pic.twitter.com/JykuDYKdc7 — Emanuel Porcelli (@e_porcelli) July 8, 2021