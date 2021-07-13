Argentina Denounces Macri's Participation in 2019 Bolivian Coup

On Monday, Argentina’s government denounced ex-President Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) for the irregular shipment to Bolivia of weapons and ammunition to repress social protests after the 2019 coup d’etat against Evo Morales.
RELATED:
Argentina: Unionist Demand To Take Macri to Court
Macri made available to Jeanine Añez’s regime at least 40,000 AT 12/70 cartridges and 150 grenades. To this purpose, his administration violated the quantities and destination of the items declared in the customs service.
The crimes committed include aggravated smuggling. Among the officials involved are former Customs Director Jorge Davila and ex-Security Minister Patricia Bullrich, who are likely to have a prison sentence of 4 to 12 years.
The irregular shipment also encompassed crimes of embezzlement of public funds and abuse of authority. Regarding this, Justice Minister Martin Soria stated that Argentina’s Penal Code is far too small for Macri and his cabinet.
The meme reads, “The Argentine foreign policy since 1983 had the defense of human rights and the rule of law as a guideline that did not vary with the government changes. However, the complaint filed today by the Bolivian government against Macri broke with that tradition. Shame”
Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez lamented Macri’s administration contravention of international norms and its collaboration with the coup forces.
Bolivia’s President Luis Arce also repudiated the sending of war material. However, he highlighted the excellent ties of friendship with the Argentine people and the Fernandez administration’s solidarity with his country.
After the war material arrived in Bolivia, the Añez regime carried out the Sacaba and Senkata massacres, which left over 25 people dead and about a hundred activists injured.