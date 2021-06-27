Argentina Mourns Its COVID-19 Victims

"Our losses have left open wounds that we will have to heal, personally and as a family, and that we have to heal as a society," Fernandez stressed.

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez Sunday held a commemorative act to tribute people who passed away due to COVID-19.

The official act was broadcast on national television from the Kirchner Cultural Center, where Fernandez called on Argentineans to act united to defeat the pandemic.

"We all have loved ones who have lost their lives in this time, absences that have left a void in their families, voids in our society, which cause grief," Fernandez said.

"Those who have gone in these painful moments will never be forgotten," he added.

The ceremony was attended by representatives from religious organizations, Indigenous people, and Afro-communities.

Fernandez thanked health personnel, scientists, and essential workers for their "immense and tireless" effort in the fight against the pandemic.

"Our losses have left open wounds that we will have to heal, personally and as a family, and that we have to heal as a society," Fernandez stressed.