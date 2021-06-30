Argentina Calls for Cooperation at G20 Summit

Foreign Minister Felipe Sola highlighted the need for mechanisms to secure financial help to support health infrastructure in developing countries.

Argentina urged countries on Wednesday to strengthen the cooperation in a post-pandemic world during the C20 summit in Matera, Italy.

Foreign Minister Felipe Sola highlighted the need for mechanisms to secure financial help to support health infrastructure in developing countries and issued vaccine waivers to advance mass vaccination worldwide.

#G20 | El canciller Felipe Solá se reunió con el Ministro de Asuntos Exteriores de la República de Turquía, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu. Coincidieron en avanzar sobre el potencial del comercio bilateral, y en materia de cooperación científica, tecnológica, cultural y deportiva. pic.twitter.com/I76M2uk8zb — Cancillería Argentina ���� (@CancilleriaARG) June 30, 2021

"#G20| Foreign Minister Felipe Solá met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu. They agreed to advance on the potential of bilateral trade, and scientific, technological, cultural and sports cooperation."

"We have the opportunity to create a better economy, one that generates less carbon, less inequality, and that provides digital access and new technologies for all. The G20 must contribute to this through concrete and shared political actions," the official said.

Moreover, Sola remarked that international cooperation is essential to tackle future global crises, including and avoid them evolve into catastrophes.