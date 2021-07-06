Argentina To Increase Domestic Production of Sputnik V Vaccines

This will allow health authorities to inoculate Argentines with a second dose as soon as possible without waiting for the importation of vaccines from Russia.

The Richmond pharmaceutical laboratory is producing Sputnik V vaccines in Argentina thanks to an agreement between President Alberto Fernandez's administration and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

The domestic manufacture of the COVID-19 vaccine will allow health authorities to inoculate Argentines with a second dose as soon as possible without waiting for the importation of Sputnik V from Russia.

At first, Richmond laboratory will produce 150,000 doses whose quality control will be carried out by the Russian Gamaleya Institute, which developed the Sputnik V vaccine.

In the next two months, the Fernandez administration aims to produce over one million vaccines following all health protocols.

In December, the Fernandez administration launched the campaign to immunize 45 million inhabitants. In recent weeks, this health policy has accelerated thanks to the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines from different suppliers. So far, Argentina has received 27.6 million doses, of which about 11 million correspond to the Sputnik V vaccine, over 6 million to the Sinopharm vaccine, and 7 million to AstraZeneca vaccine, whose active ingredient is also being produced domestically. As of July 6, this South American country had reported 4,552,750 COVID-19 cases and 96,521 related deaths.