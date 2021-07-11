Argentina: Unionist Demand To Take Macri to Court

The links of former Argentina's President with the 2019 Coup d'Etat to Evo Morales are undeniable now.

On Sunday, the Argentine Workers Union (CTA) asked to investigate Mauricio Macri's government for sending weaponry to Bolivia to support the 2019 coup d'Etat against the then President evo Morales.

The CTA drafted a declaration calling "unquestionable" the evidence proving that former Argentine President Macri (2015-2019) knew in advance that a coup d'état was being plotted against then Bolivian President Evo Morales.

Bolivia's Defense Minister Edmundo Novillo stated last night that Jeanine Añez's government allowed the entry of Argentine military personnel and weaponry on November 13, 2019.

Likewise, he confirmed the legitimacy of the original document proving the abovementioned support, which was in the archives of the Air Force and had the official seal and signature of the Argentine Naval Mission in Bolivia.

Repudiamos el apoyo del gobierno del expresidente de #Argentina, Mauricio Macri, al Golpe de Estado que vivimos el año 2019 en el Estado Plurinacional de #Bolivia. El envío de material bélico para reprimir al pueblo boliviano contraviene las normas internacionales. pic.twitter.com/7bG0G9uBOv — Luis Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia) July 9, 2021

The tweet reads: "We reject the support of the former President of Argentina Mauricio Macri to the coup d'état we experienced in 2019 in the Plurinational State of #Bolivia. The sending of war material to repress the Bolivian people is against the International Law."

Previously, a letter from former General Commander of the Bolivian Air Force Gonzalo Terceros was released, in which he thanked Macri's government for sending war material.

This evidence contradicts Patricia Bullrich's statements saying that Macri's government had only sent a dozen gendarmes to protect his Ambassador in La Paz.

However, and despite all the evidence, Macri continues to deny his links with the 2019 Coup in Bolivia and the accusation of Luis Arce's government.