One Week to Go Before the Parliamentary Primaries in Argentina

"The neoliberal economic model promoted by far-right politicians would bring more poverty and unemployment to our people," President Alberto Fernandez told.

On Sept. 12, Argentines will attend the Parliamentary Primary Elections (PASO) to define the candidates who will participate in the Nov. 14 elections. The political coalitions that seem to be achieving more citizen support are the pro-government coalition Front of All (FT) and the opposition coalition Together for Change (TFC).

"These two opposed political models look at the problems of Argentinians differently. Understanding the dimension of the discrepancy is central to building the future of our nation,” President Alberto Fernandez said for the Infobae news portal.

The FT political agenda establishes a State-promoted national plan of industrialization and employment to fight against the economic recession prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused the Argentine economy to fall by 9.9 percent in 2020.

"We want the State to be active in economic processes, invest in public works, and subsidize interest rates to generate employment for young people and promote industrialization, which is the key to the country’s economic recovery," the Council of Ministers Chief Santiago Cafiero told.



The Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory Primaries (#PASO) were introduced in 2009 during Cristina Fernández administration. They define two things: which parties/coalitions will run for the final general elections and which lists will represent these parties.#EleccionesArgentina pic.twitter.com/3kAsAVowdl — FelipEscrutinio������ (@FEscrutinio) September 6, 2021