Health Agency Halts a Football Match Brazil v/s Argentina

According to the Brazilian Health Agency, four Argentinean players violated health regulations by entering Brazil without reporting their stay in the United Kingdom.

Officials from the Brazilian Health Agency (ANVISA) and the Federal Police intervened in the game being played at the Neo Quimica Arena stadium in Sao Paulo between the Argentinean and Brazilian national teams ahead of the World Cup to be celebrated in Qatar next year.

According to ANVISA, four Argentinean players violated health regulations by entering Brazil without reporting their stay in the United Kingdom 14 days ago.

The Argentinean Football Federation (AFA) informed the suspension of the game, a decision that was supported by the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL).

"I come to let our country know what has happened. It makes me very sad. I am not looking for anyone to blame. Whether or not something happened, it was not the time to make that intervention," the Argentinean team's coach Lionel Scaloni lamented.

Así fue como autoridades sanitarias detuvieron el ���� Brasil vs Argentina ���� por el tema de los jugadores Albicelestes que vinieron de Inglaterra



no lo pudieron hacer antes del partido, en el aeropuerto, en el hotel rumbo al estadio. Tenía que empezar el partido



ANVISA maintains a regulation preventing people who come from the U.K, South Africa, and India or have been in the last 14 days in those countries from entering the South American nation without complying with preventive quarantine.

"What I know about the health aspect is that these four players need to be deported from Brazil. The first infraction was not complying with the isolation, the previous one, not responding reliably to the traveler's interrogation, and now playing," ANVISA's director Antonio Barra said.

"With more than 500,000 deaths amid the pandemic, health orders are being disobeyed at the behest of I don't know who," he added.