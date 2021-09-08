President of Argentina Calls for Environmental Social Justice

At the opening of the Latin American summit on climate change, the Argentinean president invited those attending to promote a fraternal dialogue on how to think about a “common project in our common home.”

The President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, pointed out at the Latin American climate change summit that the world needs environmental social justice and said that “the clock on climate change will not stop unless we all do something together.”

At the opening of the Latin American summit on climate change entitled “High-level Dialogue on Climate Action in the Americas,” organized by Argentina, the president invited those attending to promote a fraternal dialogue on how to think about a “common project in our common home.”

"Today, we are summoned by the urgency of climate action and the need to think of innovative mechanisms that allow us to better rebuild and strengthen cooperation ties," he said.

The countries most vulnerable to climate change have released a manifesto ahead of the COP26 summit, calling for an ‘emergency pact’ to tackle rising global temperatures. https://t.co/5BpKGto9mH — SBS News (@SBSNews) September 8, 2021

Fernández stressed that Argentina and the current Government put climate action at the center of priorities. He noted that Argentina would announce at the UN Conference on Climate Change (COP 25), to be held next month in Glasgow, Scotland, an increase of two percent in the country's contribution to the fight against this scourge, bringing the commitment up to 27.7 percent, higher than the figure presented in 2016.

At another point in his opening speech, Fernández stressed that there is no ecological crisis unrelated to the social crisis as Pope Francis indicates.

The lessons learned during the pandemic with vaccines must be applied, he concluded. "We must apply the drawing rights of the International Monetary Fund to reduce climate and financial shock," he emphasized.