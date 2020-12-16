Argentina: Chamamé Declared Cultural Heritage of Humanity

The organization also remarked that more than a dance, the chamame is a cultural expression that promotes "values such as love for one’s land, local fauna and flora, religious devotion and a ‘way of being,’ a Guarani expression pointing to the harmony between the human, natural and spiritual realms."

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) declared on Wednesday the Argentinan musical style and popular dance chamamé as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

"Chamamé music and dancing are an important part of the regional identity and play major social roles as they are common features of community and family gatherings, religious celebrations, and other festive events," highlighted UNESCO.

The organization also remarked that more than a dance, the chamamé is a cultural expression that promotes "values such as love for one’s land, local fauna and flora, religious devotion and a ‘way of being,’ a Guarani expression pointing to the harmony between the human, natural and spiritual realms."

��BREAKING



New inscription on the #IntangibleHeritage list: Chamamé music and dancing, common features mainly practised in the Corrientes province during family gatherings and festive and religious events.



Congratulations #Argentina����!��https://t.co/uMpwW6Y4xg #LivingHeritage pic.twitter.com/HDUr8qz4gY — UNESCO (@UNESCO) December 16, 2020

The chamamé was chosen among a list of 40 candidates from all over the world including the Cuban oriental organ and the Paraguayan drink "poha ñana." Also, the distinction allows UNESCO to promote "international cooperation for safeguarding, and by establishing institutional and professional frameworks favorable to the sustainable preservation of this living heritage."

Following the announcement, the chamame becomes the third Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity declared by UNESCO in Argentina, along with the "filete porteño" a traditional painting technique from Buenos Aires, as well as tango.