Argentina: Gov't Carries Out a Large Public Works Plan

The authorities referred to public works as the "engine of construction" as they have a bigger plan, including 763 works in 23 provinces for a value of $ 475,056 million.

Argentina's government inaugurated on Wednesday 30 public works in 12 provinces, an investment of $ 12,887 million that is part of a plan to generate employment and social progress nationwide.

"Work is being done in more than 700 municipalities in the country, and we are going to bring public works to 2,300, with a fair and deeply federal sense in the distribution of resources," said the Minister of Public Works Gabriel Katopodis.

Las 30 obras que inauguramos hoy en 12 provincias, con una inversión de $12.887 millones, son parte de las más de 700 que estamos haciendo en todo el país.



Nos propusimos hacer una Argentina más federal y en ese objetivo no vamos a claudicar.#ReconstrucciónArgentina pic.twitter.com/kjNioR6Jb5 — Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) December 9, 2020

"The 30 works we are inaugurating today in 12 provinces, with an investment of $12,887 million, are part of the more than 700 we are doing throughout the country. We set out to make Argentina more federal, and we are not going to give up on that goal."

The authorities referred to public works as the "engine of construction" as they have a bigger plan, including 763 works in 23 provinces for a value of $ 475,056 million.

The announcement represents a significant step towards the re-building of Argentina after the government of Mauricio Macri devastated the country socially and financially. The second Module of the San Carlos de Bariloche Treatment Plant and the completion of parts of the National Highway. Also, the repaving and maintenance of National Route.