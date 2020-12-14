A Solar Eclipse Obscured Chile and Argentina

Some regions of Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil, Peru, Bolivia, and Ecuador could also see a partial solar eclipse.

Chile and Argentina on Monday experienced a total solar eclipse that lasted about 2 minutes in the Argentine provinces of Neuquen and Rio Negro.

While the eclipse could be seen across the Argentine territory, the moon covered only 60 percent of the solar diameter in the far-north provinces. In the central zone and in the north of Patagonia, however, the coverage percentage reached up to 99 percent.

Despite the mobility restrictions that still exist in some parts of the country, Argentines moved to the places where the eclipse could be best observed.

In Piedra del Aguila, for example, the authorities previously set up a two-hectare property to receive tourists, following all health protocols.

Night falls in broad daylight due to the total solar eclipse in southern Chile and Argentina. https://t.co/bJTjcMqZLE — Martin Wagner (@KactusRod) December 14, 2020

There it was announced that a concert by the Argentine rock band Vanthra would also be held.

The last eclipse of these characteristics could be seen in Argentina on July 2, 2019, in the provinces of San Juan, La Rioja, San Luis, Cordoba, Santa Fe, and Buenos Aires.