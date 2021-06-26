Argentina Extends Health Measures To Curb the COVID-19 Pandemic

Flights from Chile, Brazil, United Kingdom, African countries, India, and Turkey are discontinued to avoid contact with highly infected populations.

On Friday, Argentina's Health Minister Carla Vizzotti announced new measures reducing the number of citizens allowed to enter the South American nation.

"This is about delaying as much as possible the spread of the COVID-19 Delta strain, which has already infected over 70 countries in the world," said Vizzotti during a press conference.

The government extended all health measures until Jul. 9. Besides keeping the halt on tourist visas and related economic activities, Vizzotti noted the country reduced from 2.000 to 600 the number of citizens or residents allowed to enter the country on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, flights from Chile, Brazil, United Kingdom, African countries, India, and Turkey are discontinued to avoid contact with highly infected populations and secure a sooner recovery from the pandemic.

#SaludCovid19 | Rusia entregará un lote de segundas dosis de la vacuna COVID-19 Sputnik V a Argentina a principios de la próxima semana, informó el Fondo de Inversión Directa de Rusia (RDIF), que comercializa la vacuna en el extranjero, tras reportes sobre retrasos. pic.twitter.com/BUN6Waem0a — Radio Punto (@RadioPuntoGT) June 26, 2021

"Russia will deliver a batch of second doses of the COVID-19 Sputnik V vaccine to Argentina early next week after some delays, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which is in charge of commercializing the vaccine abroad, informed."

President Alberto Fernandez's government recently concluded a deal to get 24 million doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines, which will arrive between July and September.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic is hitting hard the country, the government has also tried to get more Sputnik V doses to complete the vaccination process.

As of Saturday, Argentina had reported over 4.2 million COVID-19 cases and 89.490 related deaths.