    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Latin America

Argentina: ‘15% Global Minimum Corporate Tax Rate Is Too Low’

  • Argentina's Finance Minister Martin Guzman.

    Argentina's Finance Minister Martin Guzman. | Photo: Twitter/ @NoToquenNada

Published 29 June 2021 (11 hours 4 minutes ago)
Opinion

Martin Guzman pointed out that international negotiations should take as a starting point a rate of at least 21 percent.

Argentina's Finance Minister Martin Guzman stated that the "Global Minimum Corporate Tax" of 15 percent proposed by the Group of Seven (G7) is too low to fight inequalities and the pandemic.

RELATED: 

Argentina Repeals Privatizations from Macri's Administration

He stressed that international negotiations should take as a starting point a rate of at least 21 percent given that this figure would allow for better regulation of large corporations in less time.

Currently, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) is coordinating efforts of several countries to define a common regulatory framework that allows to tax transnational corporations.

The result of this international coordination work will be known at the next meeting of finance ministers of the Group of Twenty (G20).

Reaching lasting consensus on tax matters, however, will be difficult. For instance, Nigeria’s Tax Policy Department Director Mathew Gbonjubola said the global minimum rate could increase tax evasion in African countries.

This possibility was also admitted by the Argentine Minister who argued that the establishment of an internationally uniform tax could not provide additional income to developing countries.

Tags

Argentina G-7 Tax Plan transnational corporations

People

Martin Guzman Mathew Gbonjubola

EFE - The North Lines
by teleSUR/ ag-JF
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.