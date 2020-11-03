Maradona Successfully Undergoes Surgery in Buenos Aires

Diego Maradona went to the hospital for a procedure after presenting a clot in his head. The operation ended shortly after 10.45 pm and was considered a "success," according to those close to the coach of Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata. The procedure was carried out by Maradona's personal doctor, Leopoldo Luque, and the former player is now staying in his room. Maradona is accompanied by his three daughters, Dalma, Gianinna, and Jana, who are the only ones with access to their father's medical records.

Leopoldo Luque, Maradona's physician, told reporters Tuesday that Maradona was admitted to the Ipensa Clinic in La Plata on Monday with anemia, dehydration, and depression he needed to undergo the operation after an MRI revealed a subdural hematoma.

Diego Maradona, accompanied by his daughter Giannina, left shortly after 6 p.m. from La Plata for the Olivos Clinic. Maradona had just recently celebrated his 60th birthday, receiving signs of affection from all over the world.

Finalizó la cirugía de Diego Maradona: fue exitosa y ya se encuentra descansando en su habitaciónhttps://t.co/V0PAmtNSde — El Destape (@eldestapeweb) November 4, 2020

Cristian Fuster, a neurosurgeon who operated on the current vice president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, in 2013, referred to the intervention Diego Armando Maradona underwent and said that it usually lasts between two and three hours.

"We have been operating on Cristina Kirchner for seven years, and I understand that it is a similar diagnosis, although I am not clear about the size or symptoms in the case of Maradona," said Fuster. It's difficult to talk about duration, but on average, it's two or three hours".

"The cause of the hematoma will not be known until after the surgery; it is only the drainage. Likewise, I do not know if it is very important to know the cause at this time, but rather to be able to correct what is happening to him, which is endangering his brain," the neurosurgeon continued.

Maradona, 60, is currently the manager of Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata, but he has sat out of the team's training because of COVID-19.

Maradona, who ended his playing career in 1997, led Argentina to the World Cup title in 1986 and is widely considered one of the greatest soccer players of all time.