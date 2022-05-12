Argentina Announces Participation in the XIV BRICS Summit

According to the Argentinian ambassador to China , the invitation to this meeting of foreign ministers and heads of state of these five nations is a fundamental step for Argentina to join the forum.

Argentina's ambassador to China, Sabino Vaca Narvaja, announced Wednesday that the South American country will participate in the XIV BRICS Summit, an event that brings together the five emerging economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, to be held from May 20 to June 24.

The event will be held this time through videoconference, and the Asian country will be the selected venue.

According to the diplomat, the invitation to this meeting of foreign ministers and heads of state of these five nations is a fundamental step for Argentina to join the forum, after the Brazilian Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, promoted the country to join the New Development Bank (NDB).

It is worth mentioning that in the context of the COVID-19, the NDB granted 15 billion dollars to lessen the impacts of the pandemic on the economies of the five members of the forum; thus, it is a bank whose function is to finance infrastructure and sustainable development in developing countries.

China invited Argentina to attend the 2022 summits of the BRICS economic bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa.



Argentina’s ambassador says it's a step toward “formal entry” to the grouping, an alternative to the US-dominated financial systemhttps://t.co/JvibG0JEQE — Benjamin Norton (@BenjaminNorton) May 8, 2022

"So far, the only Latin American country formally invited to participate is Argentina, and Argentina has accepted President Xi Jinping's invitation," the diplomat said.

He also added that Argentina's participation in the BRICS summit takes place within the framework of the 50th anniversary of the bilateral relationship between the South American country and China, and when the Argentine government holds the pro tempore presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.