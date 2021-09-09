India Highlights BRICS Role as a Voice for Emerging Economies

The nations that make up the BRICS group account for 42 percent of the world's population, 23 percent of the global Gross Domestic Product and 16 percent of world trade, and cover approximately 27 percent of the earth's land surface.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted on Thursday that the members of the BRICS group are an influential voice for the emerging economies and serve to focus attention on developing nations.

Modi chaired the 13th annual summit of the BRICS group online, an acronym for the grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Modi thanked all BRICS members for their cooperation during his transitional presidency of the organization.

The PM noted that the group is an influential voice for the world's emerging economies and focuses on the priorities of developing nations.

He also highlighted the creation by the BRICS of strong institutions such as the New Development Bank, the Contingency Reserve Arrangement and the Energy Research Cooperation Platform.