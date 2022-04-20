Détente Of Venezuela & Argentina Beats Monroe Doctrine: Ortega

This Venezuelan legislator called on both countries to continue united in opposing this U.S. policy, which disrespects Latin America's sovereignty and self-determination.

On Friday, Venezuelan pro-government legislator Saul Ortega stated that the intention of the Argentine government to re-establish diplomatic relations with his country shows the defeat of the Monroe Doctrine policy.

"This policy disrespects our people’s sovereignty since it considers our region the backyard of the United States. As independent countries, we must continue to unite to oppose it," expressed Ortega, a member of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV).

Conceived in 1823 by President John Quincy Adams (1825-1829), the "Monroe" doctrine justifies the expansion of the United States towards Latin America by considering any attack or intervention in this region an “aggression” to be repelled by the American government.

In 1904, former President Theodore Roosevelt added a "Corollary” to this policy to establish that the U.S. government was obliged to intervene in the affairs of any country that threatened or endangered the rights or property of American citizens or companies.

A reminder that housing is guaranteed in Cuba ����, Venezuela���� and the DPRK���� despite U.S. sanctions. Those that cannot afford housing in the United States are abandoned by their warmongering government. pic.twitter.com/okMJaCl0W0 — ��������աrecκ ☭ (@joeywreck) April 8, 2022

Under the Monroe doctrine, the U.S. overthrew Guatemalan President Jacobo Arbenz in 1954, invaded Cuba’s Bay of Pigs in 1961, supported the 1973 coup against Chilean President Salvador Allende, and mass anti-government protests (Guarimbas) in Venezuela. “It is time to fully help Venezuela recover its normal functioning as a country and society," Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said and condemned that his predecessor Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) recognized the Venezuelan opposition lawmaker Juan Gaido as the legitimate president of this Caribbean country. “We called on all Latin America to review and rethink their relations with Venezuela,” Fernandez added, stressing that this rapprochement policy is consistent with the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) principles.