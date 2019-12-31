Arab League Rejects ‘Foreign Interventions’ in Libya

The statement came as Turkey has announced it will send troops to Libya if requested by Tripoli.

Following an emergency meeting in Cairo, Egypt to discuss the Libyan situation, the permanent delegates of the Arab League organization said Tuesday they reject “foreign interference” in Libya, which has been ravaged by war for over eight years.

The Arab League Council highlighted the "necessity to prevent interference that could contribute to facilitating the arrival of foreign extremists in Libya."

The delegates expressed concern over the military escalation, which is “exacerbating the situation in Libya and threatening the security and stability of the country’s neighbors as well as the whole region.” They urged for an end to the military conflict, arguing that political talks are the only solution to restore stability and eliminate terrorism in the North African country.

The meeting came as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the United Nations recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Libya, agreed that Turkey would provide ground, air, and maritime assistance if requested by the government.

Turkey is currently trying to win support from the country’s parliament to send troops to the war-torn country.

Libya has been in turmoil since the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) intervened in 2011 to topple and kill former leader Muammar Gaddafi. The power was then split between two rival administration: the GNA based in the capital, and the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Khalifa Haftar based in the northeastern city of Tobruk.

Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), France and Russia support Haftar's LNA, while the GNA is backed by Turkey and Qatar, as well as Italy.

Since April, Haftar has been conducting a military campaign in and around the capital, trying to take it over and overthrow the United Nations-backed government.