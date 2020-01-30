‘The US Has Become a Force of Evil’: Oliver Stone

The conversation started with an overview of Stone’s life and career, before plunging into the subject of politics, the world’s current woes, the role played by the U.S. in global politics and the presidency of Donald Trump.

The United States has become a “force of evil” against the people who want to reform things, renowned director Oliver Stone told former Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa during an interview Wednesday in his RT show 'Conversando con Correa' (Speaking With Correa).

Midnight Express’s author considers that Trump has done “horrible things” like pulling out of the Paris climate accords and the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. However, he argued that at least, he had the merit to ask why the U.S. needs to fight with Russia, alarming thus the mainstream media who kept on attacking him from the first day.

“It’s all right-wings fighting with right-wings [...] Democrats are no better than Republicans,” Stone said, adding that “there is no party in the United States, no democratic voice except third parties that are small, that would say ‘Why are we fighting wars?’”

“Hillary Clinton and her group, and Joe Biden, are just as pro-war as any Republican Dick Cheney.”

In short, the U.S. is "the greatest hypnosis the world has ever seen (...) It sells the same story, again and again, that it is the best country in the world,” the filmmaker claimed adding that all evidence shows the opposite and the U.S. has been responsible for the death of millions of people all around the world, from Iraq to Syria, Afghanistan, Vietnam, Korea, among other countries.

Correa and his guest also evoked the documentary film 'Al Sur de la Frontera' (South of the Border) made by Stone, released in 2009, in which the filmmaker interviewed then progressive leaders of Venezuela, Bolivia, Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Cuba, and Ecuador.

"[Hugo] Chavez was the base, the nucleus, who introduced me to all the leaders: we went to visit Lula, Nestor Kirchner and Cristina Kirchner, [Fernando] Lugo in Paraguay, and you in Ecuador, and Cuba ... And Bolivia ... it was an experience that opened my eyes,” Stone said, adding that the documentary was totally ignored by the mainstream media in the U.S.

"I was an enemy," he said, recalling that he was once invited to the New York Times where journalists asked him how he had come to respect Chavez.

"It was then clear to me: there is no way to win the debate on South America," he noted, describing events such as those that occurred in Brazil when former President Dilma Rousseff was impeached and Lula imprisoned, as a "comedy.”

Stone concluded that what happened with the Soviet Union will happen to the US.

“Something is going to happen because we have pushed ourselves to the limit, we are completely corrupting history. Unfortunately, because I want my country, we have become a force of evil. A force of evil against people. Against people who want reforms, who want to change things.”