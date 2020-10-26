Arab-Americans To Play a Significant Role in the 2020 Election

Biden is paying attention to Arab-American voters and saying that he will see that they are represented in the administration.

Arab-American communities in key swing states. Around 5 percent of the Michigan vote comes from the Arab-American community and up to 2 percent of the vote in Pennsylvania and Ohio comes from Arab-Americans. These are key swing states that play a major role in deciding the election.

Joe Biden's campaign has taken note of this and is paying attention to Arab-American voters having calls with them and saying that if elected, he will see that Arab-American voters are represented in the administration.

According to polling by Zogby International, when Arab-Americans are asked what issues are most important to them, they say healthcare, education, the economy, and importantly, race relations, and the problems of racism in America.

What this shows is that we are all united in our concerns and goals for our country, different ethnicities are united around human needs, what we need for our communities.

Congrats to @MichiganDems & @DebDingell for hosting @KamalaHarris in the heart of Dearborn at Khalaf Restaurant to talk to Arab Americans, get great Lebanese food & reaffirm that a Biden admin will fight against racial & religious profiling & division across all communities: pic.twitter.com/5H7xcW9TF0 — Nicholas Noe (@NoeNicholas) October 25, 2020

While domestic issues rank most important for Arab-Americans when asked about foreign affairs, the issue that resonates most with the community is that of Palestinian rights, the need to end Israel’s system of apartheid, and violations of Palestinian rights.

Just as it is far past time for America to overcome its racism, the time is now for Israel to ensure equal rights and dignity for all people, regardless of ethnicity or religion.

Whatever the administration we have in 2021, we must push them to fund human needs, not militarism and adopt a principled and justice based policy towards the apartheid state of Israel and the Palestinian struggle for freedom.