US Elections: Voter Suppression Tactics Violate Human Rights

As Election Day approaches and early voting has begun in the U.S., a fiery battle over who should vote and how has prompted accusations of voter suppression and human rights violations.

What suppressive conditions are voters experiencing to date? 10-hour waits, naked ballots and other strict rules, long drives, ID laws, role purges, prison voting bans, and a dismal U.S. history from the inception of the nation.

Do these voter suppression conditions and tactics violate international human rights?

The U.S. often accuses foreign nations of human rights violations regarding internal electoral processes, particularly those nations in which a change of government is in the interest of U.S. foreign and economic policy. For example, the October 2019 elections in Bolivia

These voter suppression efforts remind me of the current Republican efforts to suppress the vote, like how there are incredibly long lines to vote early in Georgia and Texas because the GOP state governments don’t allow enough voting locations for urban areas. pic.twitter.com/JDtHCJT0jP — Anders Sell (@AndersSellAU) October 22, 2020

Chapter 23 of “Monitoring Human Rights in the Context of Elections”, which was published by the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner on Human Rights, begins with “every citizen has the right, without any discrimination and without unreasonable restrictions, to vote."

In this context, the December 12 Movement (D12M), a Black human rights organization based in New York City, wrote UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres requesting international observers for the United States. Their request includes the following statement:

“President Donald Trump and members of his Republican party have made it clear, through word and deed, that they intend to ensure his re-election through voter suppression and racial intimidation. The tactics are many and varied and publicly documented. International observers are crucial to assuring that the elections are being held freely and fairly.”

Readers are urged to support this request at d12m.com