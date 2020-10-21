Romney Didn't Vote for Trump in Election: Report

Romney was the only GOP senator who, during Trump's impeachment trial in January, voted to convict Trump on the charge that the president abused his power in his dealings with Ukraine.

U.S. Republican senator Mitt Romney didn't vote for President Donald Trump in the presidential election, U.S. media reported Wednesday.

The Hill reported that Romney's office confirmed that Trump was not on the senator's ballot, without revealing, however, whether Romney, a longtime Trump critic representing the state of Utah in the Senate, voted for Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

The Republican nominee for president in the 2012 election who was defeated by then reelection-seeking Barack Obama, Romney was the only GOP senator who, during Trump's impeachment trial in January, voted to convict Trump on the charge that the president abused his power in his dealings with Ukraine. He voted to acquit the president on the charge that he obstructed Congress.

Despite his endorsement for Romney during both the latter's White House bid in 2012 and senatorial campaign in 2018, Trump has slashed the senator multiple times over issues on which their stances are different.

Trump said jokingly at a rally in Florida in late September that he was "no longer angry" at Romney for his impeachment vote, since he didn't oppose the president's nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court.