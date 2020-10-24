OAS Announces It Will Observe US Elections

The OAS and Trump have a sinister alliance, which could influence the organization's verdict on the outcome of the elections.

The Organization of American States (OAS) confirmed its attendance as an observer at the U.S. elections, which raises fears that its Commission will prompt Trump's permanence in the White House.

The announcement comes after the U.S. President Donald Trump claimed several times that the Democratic Party would try to rig the election, and that the mail ballots could be faked.

International observers must ensure democracy and transparency in electoral processes.

However, "the OAS and Trump have a sinister alliance, which could influence the organization's verdict on the outcome of the elections," U.S. House of Representatives' Human Rights Committee Chairwoman Jan Schakowsky said.

#Bolivia's former president @evoespueblo questioned the OAS ability to oversee the country's general elections after its failure to do so in the 2019 elections.https://t.co/80lviY07UQ — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) October 2, 2020

Trump shows little affinity for multilateral institutions, from the United Nations (UN) to the World Trade Organization (WTO). "But with the OAS the treatment is different," Schakowsky said.

"The role of the organization has played in destabilizing democracy in the hemisphere is well known," analyst Mark Weisbrot announced.

The OAS was the main promoter of the coup d'etat against Bolivia's former President Evo Morales, after the October 2019 elections.

"The 'flawed' analysis of the organization in the immediate aftermath of the October 20 elections fueled a chain of violent events that changed the history of the South American nation," Weisbrot said.