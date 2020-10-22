US: Trump and Biden Respectful During Last Presidential Debate

The debate climaxed when Trump was challenged on migrants as news came up of 545 children who remain currently separated from their parents at the US-Mexico border, unable to reunite with their relatives.

President Donald Trump and former Vice-president Joe Biden faced each other during the last debate ahead of the elections on November 3 during a conversation less offensive than the previous debate but also longer than the established 90 minutes.

NBC News' White House correspondent Kristen Welker clarified that the candidates would have their microphones cut off if they did not allow each other to answer the questions and although there were moments of interruption, both candidates allowed each other to make their case.

Donald Trump was heavily challenged in the issues of racism, climate change, his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the migrant crisis at the US-Mexico border. On the other hand, Joe Biden tried to stop Trump's claims by constantly urging people to fact check Trump in Biden's campaign website.

Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump claimed that there would be a vaccine ready before the end of the year while emphasizing that people have to get used to living with the virus. "There a 1,000 deaths a day and over 70,000 new cases a day. We'll have another 200,000 Americans dead before the end of this year. The president still has no comprehensive plan. I will make sure we have a plan," Biden replied.

#Live | Trump: "Nobody is tougher than me on Russia. From the sanctions to support for NATO. Biden has received millions from Russia."



Biden: "I haven't taken a penny from any foreign country in my life. Russia and China pay you a lot. What about your hotels and golf courses?" pic.twitter.com/hRrm7gGmpU — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) October 23, 2020

On the issue of foreign policy, both candidates pledge to be tougher on China, and Trump claimed that nobody has been harder with Russia than him. In this sense, he responded to unproven allegations of Rusia and Iran interfering with the current elections by saying both governments want him to lose. Biden responded that he would mobilize U.S. allies to pressure China so the Asian country "plays by the rules."

Moreover, Biden attacked Trump over his supposed friendly relationship with North Korea and said that the country has to become a "nuclear-free" zone. Neither candidate discussed Latin America-related issues.

The debate climaxed when Trump was challenged on migrants as news came up of 545 children who remain currently separated from their parents at the US-Mexico border unable to reunite with their relatives. On this matter, Trump responded that "these kids come into our country through coyotes, cartels, and gangs," and tried to justify the stunning figures of broken families.

However, Biden responded strongly by saying that "coyotes didn't bring them over. Their parents did. They've been separated from their parents. They have nowhere to go. Now we're the laughing stock of the world." Furthermore, the former vice-president said that the situation "violates every notion of who we are as a nation."

Both candidates reiterated their differences in racism and climate change. Trump said that apart from Abraham Lincoln nobody had done more to tackle racism than he and Biden confronted him by recalling that during the first presidential debate he urged fascist groups to stand by which was a called to violence.

