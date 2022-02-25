    • Live
Another Indigenous Leader Killed in Colombia

    Dilson Borja Domico, Colombia. | Photo: Twitter/ @OIA_COLOMBIA

Published 25 February 2022
He was killed at the Turbo, a municipality that has the highest concentration of drug-related problems as its territory is home to several drug trafficking corridors bound for Central America.

On Friday, the Indigenous Organization of Antioquia (OIA) denounced the murder of Dilson Borja Domico in his home in Turbo town, in the Antioquia department.

The OIA demanded justice, investigations and convictions. For its part, the Major Government Council expressed its solidarity with his family and friends.

Currently, the communities of Apartado, Carepa, Chigorodo and Turbo are at high risk of violence. Due to this situation, the Ombudsman's Office issued an early warning for these municipalities.   

The Institute for Development and Peace Studies (INDEPAZ) stated that the Turbo municipality has the highest concentration of drug-related problems as its territory is home to several drug trafficking corridors bound for Central America.

Antoquia authorities disclosed that armed groups such as the Colombian Gaitanistas Self-Defenses (AGC) regularly operate in their territory. The OIA demanded that these illegal groups respect the lives of Indigenous men and women.

They also called on international organizations working in Colombia to provide special accompaniment for the Indigenous communities of Antioquia.

According to INDEPAZ, 1,313 Indigenous leaders have been killed since the signing of the 2016 Peace Agreement. So far this year, 32 social leaders have been assassinated.

