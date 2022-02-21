    • Live
Colombia: ELN to Perform 72-Hour Strike Against President Duque

    National Liberation Army (ELN) members patrol a town, Colombia. | Photo: Twitter/ @la_patilla

Published 21 February 2022 (4 hours 13 minutes ago)
"During the armed strike, the population may only leave their residences for funeral activities or hospital emergencies, and no vehicle may transit the streets," the guerrilla group stated.

On Sunday, the National Liberation Army (ELN) announced that it will carry out a national strike against Colombia's President Ivan Duque from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26.

Violence in 2021 in Colombia Highest Since Peace Accords

"During the armed strike, the population may only leave their residences for funeral activities or hospital emergencies, and no vehicle may transit the streets," the ELN stated.

“We will not be responsible for the damages the vehicles disobeying the strike may suffer”, it stressed, adding that the Colombian state will not have conditions to assist these vehicles either.

Defense Minister Diego Molano described the announcement as a provocation to generate fear in Colombians and ensured that he will deploy armed and security forces nationwide to counteract the strike.

"Colombia is not going to kneel, intimidate, or bend in front of such calls," Molano said, stressing that citizens have to trust their public force and continue to advance in the economic reactivation of the country.

At a checkpoint in Sacama municipality on Saturday, Colombian security forces seized a truck carrying over 49,000 units of 7.62 mm ammunition for AK-57 rifles, nearly 900 electric detonators, 604 improvised explosive devices, two-night vision displays, ten communication radios, and ten systems for encrypting communications.

The authorities claimed that this material was intended for the ELN militias to commit attacks in the Arauca department but did not provide much more detail in this regard.

