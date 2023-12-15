Gaza: 9 Out of 10 People Do Not Get Enough to Eat, WFP

"I think with the efforts that have been made in the dialogue, we can now move forward and refocus on helping people," said arl Skau.

On Friday, World Food Program (WFP) Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau said that nine out of ten people in Gaza do not eat enough and do not know where they will get their next meal.

In statements to the press, the representative warned that half of the population in the enclave is starving, according to statistics from a WFP survey during the humanitarian truce.

“The program is ready to supply another million people in a couple of weeks in Gaza if conditions permit,” he said, recalling that the urgency of securing more crossings and an immediate ceasefire.

“We need to increase volumes and for that we need more crossings like Kerem Shalom,” Skau stated after recently visiting the Strip.

#Gaza: “Half of the population are starving. The grim reality is also that nine out of 10 people are not eating enough"- Carl Skau, @WFP Deputy Executive Director pic.twitter.com/T7EZMi5So1 — UN News (@UN_News_Centre) December 14, 2023

The representative acknowledged that the entry of commercial vehicles and trucks would also be valuable.

"I think with the efforts that have been made in the dialogue, we can now move forward and refocus on helping people, which is really what we need to do, given the urgent needs before us," he added.

Skau called for expanded funding to operate on the ground in the face of increasingly pressing needs.

"Countries in the region can step up in a more substantial way so that funding from some can be used elsewhere," he emphasized.

