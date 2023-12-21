Ambassador Saab Release Means a Triumph of Truth: Rodriguez

"I love Venezuela infinitely and I am infinitely grateful to it. This victory is a victory of love," Alex Saab stressed.

On Thursday, Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez celebrated the release of Ambassador Alex Saab, who remained deprived of liberty for 1,286 days unjustly accused by the United States of money laundering.

“Truth and justice have triumphed! Venezuela continues standing and with dignity. We will continue to pave the way for peace, respect, and understanding among all Venezuelans,” Rodriguez said.

The National Assembly president then recalled that Ambassador Saab was kidnapped in Cape Verde, an African country whose authorities obeyed Washington's designs and extradited President Nicolas Maduro's special envoy to the United States.

Rodriguez also denounced that Saab was subjected to physical and psychological torture through which his captors tried to break "his unwavering spirit."

The legislator indicated that the Venezuelan authorities will soon release details about the humiliations committed against Saab, all of which constitute international crimes.

Venezuelan President ���� Nicolás Maduro Welcomes kidnapped and imprisoned Diplomat Alex Saab, with his family. A victory for Venezuela, for political prisoners, and also a clear loss for the U.S., as they no longer hold the upper hand. pic.twitter.com/SweGO4mUf5 — Fiorella Isabel (@FiorellaIsabelM) December 21, 2023

When speaking at the National Assembly, Ambassador Saab began by thanking everyone who contributed to his release and recalled difficult moments of his detention in the United States.

"I was kidnapped, tortured, isolated, and defamed... After 1,286 days, however, they could not prove a single crime against me or against Venezuela," he said.

"This is a historic moment. Once again, with the conviction of President Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela imposed dialogue as the only way, which is the only thing that bears more fruit than hatred."

Saab stressed that the United States and its obsession with sanctions only served some useless politicians "who enriched themselves with the suffering of the Venezuelan people.

The Bolivarian Ambassador also took the opportunity to thank the U.S. President Joe Biden for following the paths of mutual respect, peace, and understanding between countries. "It takes a lot of courage and vision to move away from failed policies," Saab pointed out.

"Venezuela is a great country that adopted me as a son and where my children are growing up. I love Venezuela infinitely and I am infinitely grateful to it. This victory is a victory of love. Thank you all," Saab said at the end of his speech.

