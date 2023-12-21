Personalities Congratulate Release of Venezuelan Diplomat Saab

"Venezuela stands tall and dignified," said Jorge Rodriguez, the president of the National Assembly.

On Wednesday, various figures spoke out to celebrate the release of diplomat Alex Saab, who had been unlawfully incarcerated in the United States for over two years.

"The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela joyfully celebrates the liberation and return to our homeland of our diplomat Alex Saab, who until today was unjustly held in a U.S. prison," said Communications Minister Freddy Ñañez.

Previously, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry had denounced his illegal detention in Cabo Verde on June 12, 2020, and his subsequent transfer to the United States on October 16, 2021.

"These were acts of criminalization against the entire Venezuelan people, through the violation of human rights and international law," it said.

ALEX SAAB IS FREE!



We are overjoyed to see Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab return to his wife & children in Venezuela today.



His release shows us the effectiveness of diplomacy and negotiations over war & aggression.



Lots of love to the Saab family & the Venezuelan people. ������ pic.twitter.com/bzDFze6Jgy — CODEPINK (@codepink) December 20, 2023

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez affirmed that Bolivarian diplomacy had a "decisive triumph" with Saab's release, who had been unjustly detained in the United States.

"Applause for your absolute dignity, recognition of your family love, and your fight for justice," said William Castillo Bolle, the deputy minister of Anti-Blockade Policies.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez stated that the release of diplomat Saab is "the result of the tireless efforts of the Venezuelan government that ends with his unjust detention."

After learning about Saab's release, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega also emphasized the work done by Saab for the benefit of the Venezuelan people.

Iran's Ambassador to Venezuela, Hojat Soltani, highlighted that "our comrade Ambassador Alex Saab has returned to the arms of his family and his homeland."

Sociologist Anibal Garzon emphasized that Saab's release was possible thanks to the daily battle of many social activists and human rights defenders who participated in the international campaign "Free Saab," among whom is Roi Lopez Rivas.

"Finally, after more than three years of kidnapping, Alex Saab is free in Venezuela. It has been 1,286 days of torture and separation from his family, sick and without access to necessary medical treatment," said Member of the European Parliament Manu Pineda.

¡Ha triunfado la Patria! Bienvenido Alex Saab, hombre valiente y patriota que resistió con dignidad un secuestro de 1280 días en manos de los EE.UU. El pueblo venezolano celebra tu regreso, tiempos de reivindicación de la verdad y la justicia, ni el odio ni el fascismo podrán con… pic.twitter.com/f1418llPAb — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) December 20, 2023

President Nicolas Maduro's text reads, "The country has triumphed! Welcome Alex Saab, a brave and patriotic man who resisted with dignity a 1,280-day kidnapping in the hands of the United States. The Venezuelan people celebrate your return. These are times of vindication of truth and justice. Neither hatred nor fascism will be able to defeat us. Long live the victory of the Venezuelan truth and dignity!"

Spanish journalist Ignacio Ramonet also expressed that the diplomat's release was a "great victory for President Nicolas Maduro's diplomacy."

The International Association for Human Rights and Social Development sent congratulations to Saab, his wife Camilla Fabri, his family, and all those who worked for his release.

The voices of joy for Saab's release also included Stella Assange, the wife of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

"Alex Saab was released from a long kidnapping by the United States. He is now with his family. December has been a good month for the homeland," said Diosdado Cabello, the first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV).

"Venezuela stands tall and dignified. We will continue paving the way for peace, respect, and understanding among all Venezuelans. Truth and justice have triumphed!" said National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez regarding Saab's release.

"To see Alex Saab arrive in the homeland, to see him walk again in freedom, and to see him embrace his family are victories of truth, justice, and love. Good has triumphed over evil," said Celia Flores, the wife of President Maduro.