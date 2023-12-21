Venezuela and Russia Ratify Their Willingness to Cooperate

The leaders of both countries ratified their commitment to the defense of the UN Charter and a multipolar international order.

On Thursday, Presidents Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela and Vladimir Putin of Russia held a telephone conversation during which they reaffirmed their political commitment to strengthen multifaceted cooperation at all levels.

The Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Ministry informed that Maduro and Putin examined "the excellent state of bilateral relations and the deep brotherhood that distinguishes the strategic partnership between their countries."

"They also agreed on the importance of the High-Level Governmental Commission (CIAN), as well as the willingness to pursue a common agenda in multilateral settings, through the performance of the Group of Friends in Defense of the United Nations Charter," it added.

The synergy between both nations on this last topic aims to make a significant contribution to "building a multicentric, inclusive, just, and democratic world order, respectful of universally recognized norms of international law," in the face of escalating tensions in the world.

Venezuelan President ���� Nicolás Maduro Welcomes kidnapped and imprisoned Diplomat Alex Saab, with his family. A victory for Venezuela, for political prisoners, and also a clear loss for the U.S., as they no longer hold the upper hand. pic.twitter.com/SweGO4mUf5 — Fiorella Isabel (@FiorellaIsabelM) December 21, 2023

President Putin "expressed his good wishes for both peoples in the upcoming year 2024," the Venezuelan FM's statement pointed out.

Furthermore, during the telephone dialogue, the leaders of both countries reiterated "the importance of signing the Treaty of Strategic Partnership and Cooperation."

The text assured that this tool "defines the political will to strengthen multifaceted cooperation at all levels, including Russia's appreciation for Venezuela's willingness to join as a full member of the BRICS mechanism."

