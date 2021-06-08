Spain's President Pedro Sanchez To Arrive in Argentina

Besides signing cooperation agreements, he will meet Argentinean businessmen and the Spanish community residing in this country.

On Tuesday, President Alberto Fernandez will receive Spain's President Pedro Sanchez who arrives in Argentina to relaunch economic ties.

They are expected to hold an official meeting at the Pink House on Wednesday when a strategic partnership memorandum for 2021-2023 will be signed.

Sanchez will meet Argentinean business sector representatives and the Spanish community residing in this country. He will also pay a visit to the Army's Mechanics School, which used to be a detention center during dictatorship rule.

Argentina's Ambassador to Spain Ricardo Alfonsin pointed out that both countries have common goals such as the defense of democracy and human rights, multilateralism, gender equality, the fight against climate change, and equal access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Sanchez's invitation to visit Argentina was announced in the framework of Fernandez's European tour last month to renegotiate debt bonuses with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Paris Club.

On May 26, the head of the Spanish government presented his plan for boosting foreign trade, noting that 4.5 billion euros would be allocated in investments in Latin America.

On Thursday, Sanchez will continue his travel to Costa Rica, where he will participate in a Central American summit to address regional and global threats.