Alba-TCP Condemns Violence on Palestinian People

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
I have already subscribed | Do not show this message again
Boletines
Your email has been successfully registered.
The organization highlighted the violation of the United Nations legal framework during the attacks and urged for the reinforcement of UN resolutions. The ALBA-TCP also regretted the death of Israeli people during the clashes.
The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – People's Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) condemned on Tuesday the attacks deadly attacks on the Palestinian people carried out by Israel as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to escalate violence.
The ALBA-TCP "strongly condemns the criminal Israeli military aggressions against the Palestinian people causing at least the death of 48 civilians, including children and more than 300 wounded as a result of Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem; the violence triggered by the Israeli authorities in the middle of Ramadan and the threat of evictions of Palestinian families in the East of the Holy City."
The @ALBATCP strongly condemns the criminal Israeli military aggressions against the Palestinian people causing at least the death of 48 civilians, including children and more than 300 wounded as a result of Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem.
The organization highlighted the violation of the United Nations (UN) legal frame during the attacks and urged for the reinforcement of UN resolutions. The ALBA-TCP also regretted the death of Israeli people during the clashes.
"The only solution acceptable to the international community is the two-State solution, based on the existing borders before 1967 and with East Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Palestine," the organization said.
#FromTheSouth News Bits | The Prime Minister of Palestine denounces plans of illegal Israeli settlements while the Israeli regime has been arresting and harassing candidates running in the upcoming Palestinian elections, pic.twitter.com/GZ24TfA6Rs