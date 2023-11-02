Aid Delivery, Foreign Evacuation Continue at Rafah Crossing

Egypt will help evacuate "some 7,000" foreigners and dual nationals from the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) reported on Thursday that 102 trucks carrying humanitarian aid have entered the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing.

The trucks were loaded with "supplies such as food, water, relief supplies, medicine and medical equipment," the PRCS said on social network X. It noted that "there has not yet been permission to bring in fuel."

Separately, an Egyptian source speaking to Xinhua news agency said 400 people with foreign passports, as well as 60 injured Palestinians in ambulances, were expected to cross from Gaza to Egypt by the end of the day.

Egyptian state television reported that Egypt is ready with 30 ambulances to receive the wounded at the Rafah crossing, the only crossing point between Egypt and Gaza.

Today, the @PalestineRCS teams received 102 humanitarian aid trucks from the Egyptian Red Crescent at the Rafah crossing, which were loaded with provisions such as food, water, relief supplies, medicines, and medical equipment.



As of now, a total of 374 trucks have been… pic.twitter.com/uvRFMOcIqi — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) November 2, 2023

Earlier on Thursday, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said the border crossing was being prepared "to facilitate the reception and evacuation of foreigners. Some 7,000 foreigners of more than 60 nationalities" will be evacuated from the adjacent war-torn Palestinian enclave.

This comes the day after the first evacuations from the southern Palestinian territory. On Wednesday, for the first time since the conflict between Israel and Hamas began on October 7, Egypt received dozens of wounded and sick Palestinians through the Rafah border crossing.

The injured Palestinians have been admitted to Egyptian hospitals for treatment. Meanwhile, hundreds of foreign evacuees, including Palestinians with dual nationality, have been received to arrange their departures.