African Observers Present in Venezuela's Parliamentary Elections

"In the parliamentary elections, we are sure democracy will be very present in Venezuela and the people will speak," African observers said.

African electoral observers invited to Venezuela's parliamentary elections signed a declaration that condemned the U.S. sanctions against the country.

"When we were fighting against Apartheid, Venezuela was there with us. Today we come to show them our solidarity, now that they are under the siege of unilateral coercive measures, and we support all the efforts they make to overcome them", African electoral experts said.

"This Sunday, in the parliamentary elections, we are sure democracy will be very present in Venezuela and the people will speak."

Communist Party of the Democratic Republic of the Congo spokesman Sylvere Isekombe noted that the memory of former President Hugo Chavez motivated the signing of the declaration.

This neighborhood we visited has a real grassroots base. Tomorrow, follow @pslweb as I report on the voting results, and what ppl hope for the future. Certainly one where the U.S. blockade is lifted. https://t.co/1ZbdBzbArs — Gloria La Riva (@GloriaLaRiva) December 6, 2020

Representatives from Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Ecuador, France, Guatemala, Iran, Ireland, Paraguay, Romania, Spain, Togo, Turkey, and the U.S. are taking part in these elections.

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza welcomed the presence of former Bolivia's President Evo Morales and the ex-Colombian Senator Piedad Cordoba.

"On behalf of President Nicolas Maduro, we want to thank the presence of each of these women and men who have had the will to come to Venezuela, a country which is under siege and has been subjected to the most concentrated doses of imperialist aggression in recent years," Arreaza said.