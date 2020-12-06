Traditional Morning Reveille Opened Elections Day in Venezuela

Over 300 electoral observers from 34 countries and 1500 national experts are participating in the elections.

Hundreds of people attended the traditional morning reveille ceremony to show support for the parliamentary elections taking place in Venezuela this Sunday.

Waiting for the opening of the voting centers, supporters of the Great Patriotic Pole (GPP) took to the streets across the country to also perform a firework display.

Polling stations opened at 06.00 local time and are set to remain active until 18.00 or until no one is left in line.

Over 20 million Venezuelans are eligible to cast their vote to elect a new Parliament composed for the first time with 277 lawmakers.

����Cohetazos y toque de diana marcan el comienzo de la jornada para las fuerzas chavistas que aspiran a reconquistar la Asamblea Nacional, tras cinco años de dominio opositor#VenezuelaDecide@teleSURtv @telesurenglish pic.twitter.com/FHwHG1mt7V — Leonel Retamal Muñoz (@LeonelTeleSUR) December 6, 2020

The meme reads, "Fireworks and morning reveille mark the beginning of the day for the Chavista forces that aspire to reconquer the National Assembly, after five years of opposition rule."

Supreme Tribunal officials are set to protect the right to vote, including 24 senior prosecutors, 30 prosecutors with national jurisdiction, 150 officials of the Situation Room, and 900 regional prosecutors.

Meanwhile, the Indigenous peoples from over 4,000 communities will choose their three representatives on December 9.