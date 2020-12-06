CNE: Voting Machines Are 100% Installed in All Polling Stations

The technological and electoral infrastructure is set up in the 14, 221 nationwide voting centers.

Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE) President Indira Alfonzo informed that all the voting machines were installed in the 29,622 electoral tables to ensure the security and transparency of the parliamentary elections.

"The technological and electoral infrastructure is guaranteed in the 14,221 voting centers," Alfonzo explained, emphasizing that the new lawmakers will be elected in a free, secure, direct, and secret manner.

Over 400,000 people are part of the contingent that has made this electoral process possible. Among them are CNE officers, voting center coordinators, technicians, machine operators, and members of the National Logistic Committee.

The Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) deployed 250,000 troops nationwide to guarantee the custody of the infrastructure, the tranquility, and the peace of the Venezuelan people during Election Day.

Venezuela all set for elections today. In contrast with the US, every effort is made to ensure all citizens can vote and the count will be completed promptly.

"The people of Venezuela will give the world a demonstration of civility and democratic strength through their vote. This is a process with unique guarantees," Alfonzo added. This Sunday, 277 deputies will be elected as members of the National Assembly (NA) for the period 2021-2026. Over 90 percent of the country's national, regional, and Indigenous political organizations will take part in the electoral process. Until last Saturday, electoral authorities conducted 12 of the 16 polling stations audits estimated for the pre-election phase.