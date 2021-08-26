The ISIS-K Would Be Linked to the Attacks in Kabul

The Islamic State of Khorasan is an armed group that rejects the U.S.-Taliban deal signed in Doha.

In the last hours, international media such as Alarabiya News reported that US sources attribute the attack on the Kabul airport to the ISIS-K group, an organization affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS).

"ISIS-K terror attack threat at Kabul airport could end evacuations in hours," ITV News reported, adding that this group "has been mostly based in eastern Afghanistan, part of an area known as the Khorasan province - which is referred to in their name ISIS-K."

The Taliban and the ISIS-K are sworn enemies. “The leaders of ISIS-K rejected the deal between the Taliban and the U.S. signed in Doha last year. After Kabul fell to the Taliban, the Islamic State didn’t congratulate the insurgents, unlike other jihadist groups,“ the Hindustan Times explained.

On Thursday, the European Council President Charles Michel expressed his concern about the suicide attack in Kabul and asked to guarantee safe access routes to the international airport.

He had telephone conversations with the Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Kahn, the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad, and the Tajikistan's President Emomalii Rahmon. He raised to them the need to form an inclusive government in Afghanistan, cooperate in the fight against terrorism, and coordinate evacuation actions.

Scene of the second blast at Kabul Airport.

As the Aug. 31 deadline looms for the U.S. troops to withdraw from Afghanistan, the United States has been scrambling to evacuate Americans and its Afghan partners from the country since the Taliban took control of Kabul on Aug. 15.

The Italian NGO Emergency confirmed that at least six people died and 60 people were injured in two explosions. Preliminary media reports, however, speak of a higher number of deaths. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed Americans were among the victims, although he did not provide specific figures.

“At least three U.S. servicemen and some Taliban guards were said to be among the injured,” Xinhua holds, adding that the Kabul airport blast, which was reportedly caused by a suicide bomber, occurred in the middle of a crowd roughly at 6:00 p.m. local time.

“People were shifting the wounded by hand carts and stretchers as the road leading to the airport's Abbey Gate was blocked in the past days. Ambulances, taxis, and vehicles arrived near the site shortly after the blast,” Xinhua said.