AMLO: "With Cuba, Our Relationship is Very Fraternal"

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, acknowledged on Tuesday Cuba's support to his country during the pandemic and declared that the relationship with the island "is very fraternal in all fields."

The Mexican president highlighted sending doctors and nurses from Cuba to Mexico to attend hospitals such as the one in Tláhuac and reiterated his interest in the production process of two of the vaccines developed in the Caribbean country's scientific centers and that are registering major advances.

For his part, the Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, stated that the government is interested in attracting phases III of vaccine development, such as the two Cuban vaccines. Vaccines from Sanofi, Walvax and another from India are currently in Mexico.

Ebrard informed that at a recent meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Cuba, and Mexico presented their own vaccine development projects.

Estamos muy agradecidos con #Cuba. En momentos difíciles, cuando teníamos más contagios, más enfermos, más fallecidos, no teníamos médicos suficientes y hablamos a Cuba y nos enviaron enfermeras, médicos y nos apoyaron.



La relación con Cuba es una relación muy fraterna, #AMLO pic.twitter.com/8jnl1BAzeZ — Instituto de Salud para el Bienestar (@INSABI_mx) July 6, 2021

"We are very grateful to #Cuba. In difficult times, when we had more contagions, more sick people, more deaths, we did not have enough doctors, and we talked to Cuba, and they sent us nurses, doctors and they supported us.The relationship with Cuba is very fraternal."

There, a commitment was reached that the country could host Phase III clinical trials and obtain regulatory authorizations and purchase a part of the production process.

In these cases, the purchases would be for future supply, "clearly in 2022," Ebrard said.