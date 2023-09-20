AMLO Rejects Proposal to Convert Ex-Presidents into Senators

On Wednesday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) rejected the proposal to turn former presidents into senators and affirmed that he will retire from political life at the end of his term in October 1, 2024.

"Don't involve me in that. I have already said it. I am a man of convictions and word. I have one year and 10 days left in office," he said.

On Tuesday, Senator Alejandro Rojas of the ruling party, the National Regeneration Movement (MORENA), proposed amending Article 56 of the Mexican Constitution to make outgoing presidents honorary legislators without voting rights.

"I will hand over the presidential sash and retire. I will not accept any position inside or outside the country. I will not participate in any academic or political events. I will not comment on political matters again," AMLO asserted.

Mexico Independence Day celebration



AMLO: "Death to corruption! Death to greed! Death to racism! Death to discrimination! Long live love! Long live our migrant brothers! Long live indigenous peoples! Long live Mexico's cultural greatness! Long live Mexico!" pic.twitter.com/bcbGcqmUtw — COMBATE |���� (@upholdreality) September 18, 2023

The right-wing opposition has accused Lopez Obrador of imposing Claudia Sheinbaum, the MORENA presidential candidate, in order to influence the next presidential term. However, AMLO has denied this and reaffirmed that he will not comment on public affairs.

"The generational change is coming. I'm happy because it will allow continuity with change," President Lopez Obrador said.

"I won't maintain communication on social media. I will deactivate my Twitter and Facebook accounts. I won't receive anyone who approaches me with anything related to politics," AMLO added, explaining that he will dedicate his time to writing a book about Mexican conservative thought, which he hopes to publish in about three or four years.